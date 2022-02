Greenglass Recycling invests EUR 10 mln in new factory near Bucharest

Greenglass Recycling invests EUR 10 mln in new factory near Bucharest. Greenglass Recycling, part of the most important glass recycler in Romania, announced it would invest EUR 10 mln to build a brand new glass waste recycling plant near Bucharest and upgrade the existing facilities that have been operating since 2013 in Popesti-Leordeni - not far from Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]