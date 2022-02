Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine. Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine is a "flagrant violation" of international law, president Klaus Iohannis said. "Romania strongly condemns Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine as independent entities. This is a flagrant violation of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]