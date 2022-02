Steven Greenway appointed CEO of Romanian carrier Blue Air

Steven Greenway appointed CEO of Romanian carrier Blue Air. Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air has appointed Steven Greenway as CEO beginning March 1, 2022. Greenway, who has over 25 years of international experience in low-cost aviation, has a mandate to coordinate the relaunch of operations after the pandemic, the company said. He takes over from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]