Raiffeisen Bank Rakes in EUR173M Profit from Romania in 2021, Up 31.8%

Raiffeisen Bank Rakes in EUR173M Profit from Romania in 2021, Up 31.8%. Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International reported net profit worth EUR173 million from Romanian operations in 2021, up 31.8% from the 2020 gain. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]