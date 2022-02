Pharma Group Bioeel Hits RON562M Turnover in 2021, Up 18% YOY

Pharma group Bioeel, owned by businessman Albert Attila, a founding member, and Jean Scheftsik de Szolnok, a French citizen, in 2021 generated turnover worth RON562 million (EUR114.2 million), 18% higher than in 2020.