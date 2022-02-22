VC firm Catalyst Romania launches its second fund after raising EUR 50 mlnCatalyst Romania, one of the leading technology-focused venture capital firms in Romania, backed by 3TS Capital Partners, raised EUR 50 mln amid strong interest expressed by institutional and individual investors and launched its second venture capital fund targeting TMT companies. Catalyst (...)
Dr. Fischer Dental Goes Public On AeRO MarketDr. Fischer Dental, leader on the Romanian dental equipment market, went public on Tuesday (Feb 22) on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock ticker DENT.
Bucharest Unemployment Rate At 1.13% In January 2022Capital city of Bucharest registered 13,919 jobless people (of whom 7,386 women) at the end of January 2022, taking the unemployment rate to 1.13%, data from the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency showed Tuesday.