ROCA X invests in FilmChain, the London-based company founded by two Romanian women who are managing revenue from the international film and TV industry
Feb 22, 2022
ROCA X announces a first round of investment in FilmChain, a fintech company dedicated to the film industry, with headquarters in London and New York, founded by the Romanian co-founders Maria Tânjală and Irina Albița. The platform helps the entire film production and distribution chain with the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]