Grup Șerban Holding signs a contract with PepsiCo Romania regarding the delivery of potatoes for chips

Grup Șerban Holding signs a contract with PepsiCo Romania regarding the delivery of potatoes for chips. Grup Șerban Holding (ticker symbol GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several areas in agriculture, announces the signing of a significant contract with PepsiCo Romania regarding the development of the program for the delivery of potatoes for Lay’s chips produced in Romania. This (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]