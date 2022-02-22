Safetech Innovations posts 6,2 million lei in net profit in 2021, double compared to 2020

Safetech Innovations posts 6,2 million lei in net profit in 2021, double compared to 2020. Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts total revenues of 32.5 million lei in 2021, an increase of 76% compared to 2020, a turnover of 23 million lei, an increase of 56% compared to last year and a... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]