Methods to expedite the settlement of applications for Romanian citizenship
Feb 22, 2022
Methods to expedite the settlement of applications for Romanian citizenship.
Romanian citizenship is the connection and belonging of a person to the Romanian state, its acquisition being made by birth, by adoption, or upon request. In the period 2010-2022, the National Authority for Citizenship registered over 935,000 applications regarding Romanian citizenship, being (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]