Bucharest events: Mărţişor fair at the Village Museum. A Mărţişor fair is set to open at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest on February 28. The fair, which will be open until March 6, will see artisans and designers exhibit their creations. The tradition of Mărţişor was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]