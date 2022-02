Elis Pavaje Invests EUR600,000 To Install Photovoltaic Generators

Elis Pavaje Invests EUR600,000 To Install Photovoltaic Generators. Paver manufacturer Elis Pavaje is investing EUR600,000 to install photovoltaic (PV) generators in partnership with Restart Energy, one of the largest independent energy suppliers on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]