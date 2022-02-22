GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7081 following over 74.000 tests in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7081 following over 74.000 tests in the past 24 hours. As many as 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up by 7,081 from the previous day, with over 74,440 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]