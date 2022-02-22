DefMin Dincu: Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees in case of a conflict in Ukraine

DefMin Dincu: Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees in case of a conflict in Ukraine. National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. “There are several estimates, nonetheless we could receive over 500,000 refugees, this is the figure for which we have prepared together with the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]