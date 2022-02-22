MAE: Alert level for Ukraine has been raised to the maximum level “Leave the country immediately!”



MAE: Alert level for Ukraine has been raised to the maximum level “Leave the country immediately!”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported that, in the context of the serious deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region, the alert level for Ukraine has been raised to the maximum level “Leave the country immediately!”. “In the context of the serious (...)