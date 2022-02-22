 
February 22, 2022

President Iohannis, Polish counterpart discuss security situation in the Black Sea region
Feb 22, 2022

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the security situation in the Black Sea region. “I had a very substantive call today with President Andrzej Duda to discuss the serious security situation in the Black Sea region (...)

