Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Expands Its Land & Industrial Team

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Expands Its Land & Industrial Team. Real estate consulting team Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its Land & Industrial team coordinated by Andrei Branzea by recruiting Marius Frunzuc and Stefan Oprea, who will be working as Land Agency consultants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]