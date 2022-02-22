Romanian Startup AutoVantage Seeks To Raise EUR150,000 Via Rōnin Financing Platform

Romanian Startup AutoVantage Seeks To Raise EUR150,000 Via Rōnin Financing Platform. Romanian startup company AutoVantage, which developed a platform whereby new car buyers can compare offers from car dealers all over the country and choose the best one for their needs, is to be listed on Rōnin financing platform, seeking to raise EUR150,000, at an EUR2,000,000 valuation, Rōnin (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]