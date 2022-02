Johan Meyer, Fondul Proprietatea: Hidroelectrica’s Current Value Tops $10B

Johan Meyer, Fondul Proprietatea: Hidroelectrica’s Current Value Tops $10B. Hidroelectrica’s current value exceeds $10 billion and, if listed on the stock market, its value could grow by 10%-15%, Johan Meyer, Portfolio Manager at Fondul Proprietatea, told ZF Power Summit 2022 on Tuesday (Feb 22). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]