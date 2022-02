FMCG Distributor Licurici Impex Expects RON500M Revenue in 2022

FMCG Distributor Licurici Impex Expects RON500M Revenue in 2022. Licurici Impex, an Onesti (Bacau County) based fast moving consumer goods distributor, estimates revenue will reach more than RON500 million (EUR101 million) in 2022, 2.5% higher than in 2021, ZF has calculated from the data supplied by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]