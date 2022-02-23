CJEU rules constitutional courts can not claim it exceeded its jurisdiction
Feb 23, 2022
CJEU rules constitutional courts can not claim it exceeded its jurisdiction.
A ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Tuesday, February 22, says that a judge could not be disciplined for enforcing EU law and for breaching a decision of the Constitutional court of Romania, G4media.ro reported. The CJEU reiterates that European law takes (...)
