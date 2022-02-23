Romanian insurance brokers claim capping their fees would drive them out of market

Romanian insurance brokers claim capping their fees would drive them out of market. The operation of the insurance brokers, over 40,000 country-wide, will be seriously endangered by the provision that caps their fees at a level of 5% of the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees, as proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the Romanian Employers' (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]