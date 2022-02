No consensus among analysts over Romanian central bank’s next step

No consensus among analysts over Romanian central bank’s next step. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) could increase its monetary policy rate to 3.5% in the second half of this year, Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said while attending an event on Tuesday, February 22. But the tight liquidity control will make the Lombard (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]