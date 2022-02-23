Romania events: AI hackathon dedicated to teenagers holds third edition online in March

Romania events: AI hackathon dedicated to teenagers holds third edition online in March. AI Romania Hack, an event dedicated to young tech enthusiasts aged 12-18, will hold its third edition online between March 16 and March 20. The event is part of a global hackathon organized by Teens in AI to celebrate International Women's Day. The team behind the AI hackathon held in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]