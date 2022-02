Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says. Romania can take in more than 500,000 potential refugees from Ukraine in case Russia invades the country, defence minister Vasile Dincu said. According to him, several areas along the border can shelter refugees if needed. "There are several estimates, but we could receive over 500,000 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]