Clinic Network Laurus Medical Reaches 10 Centers and EUR7.3M Turnover in 2021. Laurus Medical, a network specializing in proctology and phlebology healthcare services, founded by a doctor, in 2021 reached 10 centers nationwide and reported EUR7.3 million, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]