Ciuca, on situation in Ukraine: Institutionally, all measures have been taken, in accordance with CSAT



Ciuca, on situation in Ukraine: Institutionally, all measures have been taken, in accordance with CSAT.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reported in regards to the situation at border with Ukraine, that institutionally all measures have been taken in accordance with the Supreme Council for Country’s Defence (CSAT)’s decisions and in coordination with NATO and EU allies, requesting responsible ministers (...)