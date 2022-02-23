ForMin Aurescu, British counterpart condemn in phone call Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk’s “independence”

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Tuesday, with the two officials "strongly" condemning the Russian Federation's recognition of the "independence" of self-proclaimed separatist republics Donetsk and Luhansk, component parts of (...)