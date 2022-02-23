President Iohannis: I have decided with Poland’s President to organize extraordinary B9 Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday

President Iohannis: I have decided with Poland’s President to organize extraordinary B9 Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda he decided to organise an extraordinary Bucharest 9 (B9) Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday, in the context of the security situation in the region. “I have discussed today with Poland’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]