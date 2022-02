Cargus opens the 500th Ship & GO point in Romania

Cargus opens the 500th Ship & GO point in Romania. Now, clients have more flexibility, more and cheaper options to deliver packages; The 500th Cargus Ship & Go point was opened in Bucharest, on Mihai Bravu Road. Cargus will continue to invest in the expansion of the national click & collect service and aims to reach 2000 Ship & (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]