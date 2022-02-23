XPRIMM Insurance Profile Romania Report: Positive trend for the Romanian insurance market despite all challenges

XPRIMM Insurance Profile Romania Report: Positive trend for the Romanian insurance market despite all challenges. Romanian insurance market maintained an upward trend throughout years despite the challenges raised by the Covid-19 pandemics. Reporting a 5.6% growth rate in 2019, insurers ended the first year of the pandemic crisis with a 4.6% y-o-y increase in the total GWP. The first half of 2021 ended (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]