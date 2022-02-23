Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its Land & Industrial team by recruiting two specialists with a combined experience of 33 years

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands its Land & Industrial team by recruiting two specialists with a combined experience of 33 years. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands and consolidates its Land & Industrial team coordinated by Andrei Brânzea by recruiting Marius Frunzuc and Ștefan Oprea (photo), two specialists with a combined experience of 33 years in the real estate market. Marius and Ștefan have joined the Cushman (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]