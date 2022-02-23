CCIR: Commercial exchanges between Romania and USA, historical value in 2021

CCIR: Commercial exchanges between Romania and USA, historical value in 2021. The commercial exchanges between Romania and the USA have recorded last year a historical value, totaling 2.271 billion euro on November 1, 2021, while the number of American companies in Romania was 8,191, according to the chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]