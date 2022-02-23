Romanian startup Ogre raises EUR 2 mln for its AI platform for energy management

Romanian startup Ogre raises EUR 2 mln for its AI platform for energy management. Ogre AI, the Romanian data science startup specializing in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the energy sector, has announced a EUR 2 million seed round led by EGV, with the participation of London-based VC fund MMC Ventures and international business angels. Ogre (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]