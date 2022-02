Punctual Comimpex Headed Towards RON1B Turnover in 2022

Punctual Comimpex Headed Towards RON1B Turnover in 2022. Cluj-Napoca-based cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex, held by entrepreneur Vasile Muresan, targets RON950 million (over EUR192 million) turnover this year, up 11.6% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]