Austrian insurer recruits 50 agricultural damage assessors in Romania

Austrian insurer recruits 50 agricultural damage assessors in Romania. Austrian-owned Agra Asigurari, the only insurer dedicated exclusively to the agriculture sector in Romania, plans to recruit 50 agricultural damage assessors among farmers, vegetable producers, agronomists, and graduates of agriculture studies. The company is expanding its operational team to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]