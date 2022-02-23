Romanian agriculture group signs new deal with PepsiCo before BSE listing

Romanian agriculture group signs new deal with PepsiCo before BSE listing. Grup Serban Holding (BSE ticker: GSH), a Romanian group of companies active in several areas in agriculture, has signed a new significant contract with PepsiCo under which it will deliver potatoes for Lay's chips produced in Romania. This is the third year of collaboration between the company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]