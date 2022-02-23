COVID-19: Romania donates 1.1 mln vaccine doses to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya

COVID-19: Romania donates 1.1 mln vaccine doses to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya. The Romanian Government approved in its February 23 meeting the donation of 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya, the Health Ministry announced. The assistance is aimed at helping the four countries in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]