CEE agritech startups can still register in the Romanian Nextcelerator program

CEE agritech startups can still register in the Romanian Nextcelerator program. AgriTech startups in Central and Eastern Europe can still sign up for Nextcelerator until February 28 after the registration period has been extended. Nextcelerator is a digital accelerator created by Agricover, SeedBlink, and Microsoft to support startups in CEE which use technology to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]