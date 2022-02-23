PM Ciuca, Greek counterpart Mitsotakis tackle security situation in the Black Sea region, strongly condemn Russia’s new violation of the international law

PM Ciuca, Greek counterpart Mitsotakis tackle security situation in the Black Sea region, strongly condemn Russia’s new violation of the international law. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to Bucharest, on which occasion the two high officials reiterated their countries’ “strong” support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]