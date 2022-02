Aquila Part Prod Set to Increase Share Capital by RON150M

Aquila Part Prod (AQ.RO), the largest fast moving consumer goods distributor in Romania, on Wednesday announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its shareholders had approved in their general meeting a share capital increase by RON150 million, representing issuance premiums, to RON180 (...)