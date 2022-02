Raiffeisen Bank Lends EUR20M To Bihor County Council For Road Infrastructure Upgrades

Raiffeisen Bank Lends EUR20M To Bihor County Council For Road Infrastructure Upgrades. The Bihor County Council has signed a credit contract of RON100 million (EUR20 million) with lender Raiffeisen Bank, with a 12-year reimbursement period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]