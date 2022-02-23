Ambassador Hiroshi Ueda in video message on Japan’s National Day: Romania is increasingly proving itself as a stable force in the European Union



Romania is increasingly proving itself as a stable force in the European Union, said Japan’s Ambassador in Bucharest Hiroshi Ueda, adding that he will support our country’s efforts to adhere to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). “Japan and Romania share the same (...)