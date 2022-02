Egger Romania 2021 Turnover Up 34% to EUR404M YOY

Egger Romania 2021 Turnover Up 34% to EUR404M YOY. Egger Romania, part of Austria’s supplier of wood-based material for furniture industry and interior decorations, construction and flooring Egger, reported EUR404 million for 2021, up around 34% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]