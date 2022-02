Agroserv Mariuta Completes Second Production Unit in Wake of over EUR3M Investments

Agroserv Mariuta Completes Second Production Unit in Wake of over EUR3M Investments. Dairy maker Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO) of Dragoesti, Ialomita county, a company that owns dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, has completed the construction of its second production unit, equipped with a line for cheese products and another one for butter, an over EUR3 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]