Cottontex: Local Textile Industry Copes with Ever Steeper Workforce Crunch

Cottontex: Local Textile Industry Copes with Ever Steeper Workforce Crunch. Erol Baeram, general manager of Cottontex, a textile industry company owning six production units in Romania, says the workforce problem is intensifying, with young people shunning this industry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]