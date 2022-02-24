Romanian authorities, entire political class condemn in the firmest terms Russia’s military aggression on Ukraine. President Klaus Iohannis convenes Supreme Council of National Defense

Russia launched early Thursday morning a wide – land, air and naval – invasion against Ukraine, the biggest attack of a state against another state in Europe after the Second World War. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the cessation of the diplomatic relations with Russia. In the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]