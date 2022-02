Haleon, the new Consumer Healthcare company independent from GSK

Haleon, the new Consumer Healthcare company independent from GSK. Haleon is the new Consumer Healthcare company, independent of GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). With a remarkable portfolio of globally renowned brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren, Panadol and Centrum and annual sales of around £ 10 billion, the company is gearing up for a premium listing on the London (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]