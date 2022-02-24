Romania’s Tourism Fair kicks off with over 85 companies from the tourism industry participating, discounts of up to 50 pct for the holiday packages



Romania’s Tourism Fair (TTR), the spring edition, is debuting on Thursday in the B2 Pavilion of the Romexpo Exhibition Center, with over 85 companies from the tourism industry participating, and the holiday packages benefit from discounts of up to 50%, Romexpo informs. The internationalization (...)