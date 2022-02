Nuclearelectrica Operating Revenue Up 28% To RON3.2B, Net Profit Up 45% To RON1B In 2021

Nuclearelectrica Operating Revenue Up 28% To RON3.2B, Net Profit Up 45% To RON1B In 2021. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) ended 2021 with operating revenue of RON3.2 billion, up 28% on the year, and a net profit of RON1.01 billion, up 45% from 2020, in line with the company’s financial report released on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]